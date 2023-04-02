Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE PPL opened at $27.79 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.77.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.
