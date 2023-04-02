Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

