Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $73.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

