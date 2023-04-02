Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ball Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.