Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,114 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

