Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,950 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

