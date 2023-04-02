Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

