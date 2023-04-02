Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $479.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.18 and its 200-day moving average is $435.47. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $607.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

