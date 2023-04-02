Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

