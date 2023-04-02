Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,229,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $216.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.