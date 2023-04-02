Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 144,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Masco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

