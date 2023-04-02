Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.41 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.