Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 14,286 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.54 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

