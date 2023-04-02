Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,693 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

