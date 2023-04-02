Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,779 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of CC opened at $29.94 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

