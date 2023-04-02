Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $358.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

