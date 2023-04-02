Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,273 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 409,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CVE opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

