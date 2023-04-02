Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,004 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,001,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.10 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.