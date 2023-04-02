DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 12,254 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $81.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $142.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

