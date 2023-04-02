DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

