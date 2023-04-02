DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $303.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.08 and its 200 day moving average is $284.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.