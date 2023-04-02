DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $255.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.