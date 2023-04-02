DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.