DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $66.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

