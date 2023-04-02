DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.