DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

