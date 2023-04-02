DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,821 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

