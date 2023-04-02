DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

