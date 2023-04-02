DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 634.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.52 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

