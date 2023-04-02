DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.