DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $17,703,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.09 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.