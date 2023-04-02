DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,186.67, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $95.67.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

