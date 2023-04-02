DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF opened at $71.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $88.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

