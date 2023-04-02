Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $109,791,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $449.55 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $457.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.00 and a 200 day moving average of $385.49.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

