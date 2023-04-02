DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.