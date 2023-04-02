Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $85.42 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

