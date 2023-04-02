eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

