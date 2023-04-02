Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $287,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

