Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

