Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $211.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

