Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 815,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

TRN stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Stephens cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.