Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 750.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after buying an additional 1,355,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 364,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

ASB stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

