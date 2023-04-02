Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $47,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

