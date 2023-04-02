Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 665.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE TGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.20.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.