Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 680.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

