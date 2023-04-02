Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $50,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,393,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

