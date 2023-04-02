Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

