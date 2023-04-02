Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 159 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after acquiring an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

