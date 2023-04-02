Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 392,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

