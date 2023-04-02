Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

